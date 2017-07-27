Retailer Surfstich says it may sell some of its assets in order to cope with financial losses within the business and litigation challenges.

Embattled online sport clothing retailer Surfstitch is looking at selling some of its assets amid financial pressures from legal proceedings, an ASIC investigation and separate class actions.

Surfstich says it is exploring the option of selling media assets and other asset sales as it faces litigation from Crown Financial group, separate class actions in the Queensland and NSW supreme courts and a continuing ASIC investigation - all of which are expected to impact its cash position.

"The company is working steadily to stem losses within the business, improve the key underlying retail business operations and deal with the litigation challenges in an orderly fashion," the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.