Dawid Malan has been confirmed as England's third debutant in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval, where the hosts have won the toss and will bat.

England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third Test at The Oval.

England convincingly won the series opener at Lord's before South Africa squared it up with a 340-run victory in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

England have named three Test debutants in their side with Tom Westley batting at No.3, in place of the injured Gary Ballance, and Dawid Malan coming in at No.5.

Seamer Toby Roland-Jones was called in after Mark Wood was ruled out by injury.

Overcast conditions are expected to help the bowlers on Thursday's opening day so England will need to avoid the kind of batting woes they experienced in Nottingham where they were skittled for 133 in their second innings.

"It does look a little bit green. We have three debutants, so it's very exciting and a chance for them to show what they can do," Root said. "We've gone with the extra batting option and, hopefully, it's a strong week for us."

Paceman Kagiso Rabada returns for South Africa after being suspended for the second Test.

ENGLAND: Cook, Jennings, Westley, Root (capt), Malan, Stokes, Bairstow, Moeen, Roland-Jones, Broad, Anderson.

SOUTH AFRICA:

Kuhn, Elgar, Amla, de Kock, Du Plessis (capt), Bavuma, Philander, Morris, Rabada, Maharaj, Morkel.