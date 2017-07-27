Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals has lifted iron ore shipments in the June quarter to 44.7 million tonnes and has trimmed costs further.

Fortescue Metals has lifted iron ore shipments for its fiscal fourth-quarter and trimmed its cash costs further, helping the miner hit the top end of its full-year guidance.

The Pilbara miner shipped 44.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the three months to June 30, up three per cent from a year earlier, and a 13 per cent jump on the weather-impacted third-quarter.

The company has outlined a steady iron ore shipment guidance of 170 million tonnes for FY18, and is targeting a further reduction in cash costs to $US11-12 per wet metric tonne.