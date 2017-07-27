Fortescue Metals has lifted iron ore shipments for its fiscal fourth-quarter and trimmed its cash costs further, helping the miner hit the top end of its full-year guidance.
The Pilbara miner shipped 44.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the three months to June 30, up three per cent from a year earlier, and a 13 per cent jump on the weather-impacted third-quarter.
The company has outlined a steady iron ore shipment guidance of 170 million tonnes for FY18, and is targeting a further reduction in cash costs to $US11-12 per wet metric tonne.