The Australian Commonwealth Games track and field trials will be held on the Gold Coast in February.

Australia's track and field stars will get a perfect pre-Commonwealth Games hitout at the competition venue, with Carrara Stadium to host the national trials in February.

Athletics Australia announced on Thursday that the 2018 national championships, which double as the Games trials, will take place on the Gold Coast on February 15-18.

Defending 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson welcomed the extra opportunity to compete in her home city.

"It's fantastic to hear that the Nationals will be held on the Gold Coast next year," said Pearson.

"There's no better place to prepare for a home Commonwealth Games than at the venue in which we will compete for gold, so to have an important championship like this confirmed as a test for the stadium is great.

"Every time I speak about the Commonwealth Games I am amazed by how fast it is approaching."

Other key pre-Games competitions in Australia include the second edition of the Nitro Athletics series in Melbourne in early February, the Sydney grand prix on March 17 and a pair of grand prix meets in Brisbane on March 22 and 24.