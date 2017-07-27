Hart keen to retain England gloves after West Ham move

"I've said before, there's absolutely no chance I'd play for England without playing for a team," Hart told Sky Sports. "To be playing for the national team you have to be playing, especially for a team as high quality as England.
"That was part of the thought process, but it's a short career and I love football. I didn't really stand a chance of playing at my previous club, so there was no point hanging around.
"I want to play for a team that wants me, wants me to play and I want to give that back to them."
Hart said he would have preferred a permanent deal but maintains he is fully committed to every team he plays, for no matter the contract situation.
"It's a hard one to work out for me. I'd love to be permanent at a club, but that's not the case, I'll have to go out on loan again which isn't difficult for me because I give 100 percent wherever I am," Hart said.
"I'm 150 percent committed to West Ham - they're the only team for me. West Ham and the national team are the only teams I care about this season."
Hart has yet to make his debut for West Ham but could feature in their upcoming pre-season match against Germany's Werder Bremen on Friday.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)