Iranian semi-official media are reporting that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space.

The website YJC.ir, which is affiliated with Iranian state television, as well as the semi-official Fars news agency, reported the launch on Thursday and said it was successful.

The launch comes as the US has criticised Iran's ballistic missile tests.