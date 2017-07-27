Brisbane Bronco Herman Ese'ese will join the Newcastle Knights next season. (AAP)

Newcastle's NRL buying spree has continued with the signing of Brisbane prop Herman Ese'ese.

Ese'ese, 22, will join the last-placed Knights on a three-year deal from next season.

He joins Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson and forward Aidan Guerra, North Queensland young gun Kalyn Ponga and Broncos centre Tautau Moga as the club's 2018 arrivals.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was a mid-season pick-up after being released by the Roosters.

The 112kg-Ese'ese has played 14 of his 23 NRL games this season, starting 11 times in the front row.

"Herman is a young, explosive forward with a lot of great football ahead of him," Knights chief executive Matt Gidley said.

"He not only fits into our long-term plans but importantly, he is coming to the club because he wants to be part of our future success."