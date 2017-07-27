Macquarie Group, which lifted 2017 full-year profit to a fresh record of $2.2 billion, says it expects a similar performance in 2018.

Macquarie Group expects its 2018 full-year result to be broadly in line with its record $2.2 billion profit recorded in 2017.

The banking and financial services group says performance from its operating groups is in line with expectations, with a contribution from the first quarter of the 2018 financial year up on the prior corresponding period despite being down compared to its 2017 final quarter.

"Macquarie remains well positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term due to its deep expertise in major markets, strength in diversity and ability to adapt its portfolio mix to changing market conditions," Macquarie managing director Nicholas Moore said on Thursday.