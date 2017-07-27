Masters champion Sergio Garcia will tee up at the Australian PGA Championship in November. (AAP)

World No.5 Sergio Garcia has announced he will tee up at the Australian PGA Championship in November.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia will headline the Australian PGA Championship field in December after announcing his first trip Down Under in seven years.

On Thursday, the PGA of Australia revealed the world No.5 will tee up at its flagship event on the Gold Coast for the first time in the Spaniard's career.

The Australian PGA Championship, to be held November 30-December 3 at Royal Pines, has grown in stature since being co-sanctioned with the European Tour in 2015.

In April, 37-year-old Garcia claimed the Masters green jacket by defeating Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National - his maiden major championship title after 73 attempts ending one of the longest active droughts in golf's four majors.

"I am privileged to have a green jacket and have enjoyed wearing it at other sporting events throughout the year," said Garcia in a statement. "I will definitely be bringing the green jacket with me to the Gold Coast."

Garcia's last visit to Australia came in 2010, when he contested the now defunct Masters at Victoria Golf Club alongside 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Prior to that, Garcia teed it up in a handful of Australian events in the 2000 and 2001 summers.

"It's been a long time since I have visited Australia but I remember how welcoming the fans were and I have been trying to get back for some time now." said Garcia.

Garcia could yet be joined at the Australian PGA by hometown hero and world No.6 Jason Day.

In June, Queenslander Day revealed plans to play in Australia for the first time since 2013, when he won the golf World cup individual title and teams category with countryman Adam Scott.

While 2015 US PGA Championship winner Day said he would play either the Australian Open or the PGA, he admitted there was strong incentive to choose Royal Pines.

"I was thinking about it recently; I can't remember the last time I was in Queensland so it would be nice to be able to play the PGA Championship in my home state, close to where I have family," Day told AAP in June.