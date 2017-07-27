Cameron McEvoy has tipped rookie Australian teammate Jack Cartwright to follow in Kyle Chalmers' footsteps in the 100m freestyle final at the world swim titles.

By right, Australia's Jack Cartwright shouldn't even be contesting the 100m freestyle at the world swimming championships at Budapest.

But that has not stopped Australian sprint king Cameron McEvoy from tipping the rookie to shock the world in the blue riband event and emulate another 18-year-old - Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers.

McEvoy - the 2015 world titles silver medallist - qualified fourth fastest for Friday's (AEST) 100m final at Duna Arena but the huge surprise was his baby-faced teammate.

Cartwright became only the third 18-year-old Australian to crack the 48-second barrier in a red hot semi-final field, stepping up to qualify fifth fastest.

Remarkably Cartwright was only supposed to contest the 4x100m freestyle relay in Hungary after failing to secure an individual swim at the national trials in April while battling bronchitis.

And he only earned a 100m freestyle start after Chalmers pulled out of the Dolphins team in order to have corrective heart surgery.

Yet McEvoy believes Cartwright is ready to pull off a boilover not seen since another Australian teenager was unleashed in the 100m on the world stage - Rio champ Chalmers.

"I believe he has a bit to drop as well and when you are in that final anything can happen," McEvoy said.

"In 2013 my goal was to make the (world titles) final and almost won it, last year Kyle Chalmers' goal was to make the (Rio) final and he won it.

"You've seen it many times before - I think he is in a really good position.

"It's all about stepping up on the night and anyone can do that.

"We've seen over the years at least someone unexpected in that top three."

Cartwright clocked a stunning 47.97 seconds in his 100m semi-final - almost a second off the time he registered to make the relay team at his illness-affected trials.

He was one of five swimmers to crack the 48-second barrier, ensuring it became the fastest 100m semi-final in history.

The lanky teenager from Biloela, central Queensland, looked at home among the bright lights at a packed Duna Arena, keeping up with the final's fastest qualifier - France's Mehdy Metella (47.65) - in his semi-final.

He even cheekily rode the wave Metella had created on the opening lap by staying close to his lane, just like Duncan Armstrong did in his famous 1988 200m freestyle Olympic win - 11 years before Cartwright was born.

"I got a great ride," Cartwright laughed.

"This is all about just seeing what I can do with the chance that I have (after Chalmers' withdrawal).

"And now I am in the final, anything can happen."