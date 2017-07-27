Australia's Emma McKeon has claimed a silver medal in the 200m freestyle at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

Australia's Emma McKeon has claimed a silver medal in the 200m freestyle at the world swimming championships at Budapest.

McKeon clocked one minute, 55.18 seconds on Wednesday to share second place with Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, while Italy's world-record holder Federica Pellegrini (1:54.73) powered home to claim gold.

McKeon led for the first 150m and looked to have kept American great Ledecky at bay before a fast-finishing Pellegrini relegated both to minor medals.

McKeon - the Rio 200m freestyle bronze medallist - has now collected her third silver by the halfway mark of the eight-day titles at Duna Arena.

She began the meet by chiming into the silver-medal winning 4x100m freestyle relay team before finishing second in the 100m butterfly.

Overall Australia have five medals - four silver and one bronze.

McKeon - Australia's most successful Rio swimmer with four medals - will also contest the 100m freestyle and three more relays in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Australia's Cameron McEvoy and rookie teammate Jack Cartwright both emerged from a blistering fast semi-final field to qualify for Thursday's 100m freestyle final.

McEvoy - the 2015 world titles silver medallist - clocked 47.95 seconds to be fourth fastest.

Remarkably, 18-year-old Cartwright (47.97 PB) was also among five swimmers to shatter the 48-second barrier to qualify fifth fastest for the final on his senior debut.

Cartwright initially only qualified for the team as a relay swimmer but jumped at a chance to contest the 100m after Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers withdrew to undergo heart surgery.

France's Mehdy Metella (47.65) topped the semi-finals ahead of American favourite Caeleb Dressel (47.66) and London Olympic champion Nathan Adrian (47.85).