The need to complete a full course of antibiotics has been questioned by experts in the UK, who argue the deeply embedded message could be worsening the public health threat of antimicrobial resistance.

It's argued there is "little evidence" that supports the idea that stopping treatment early encourages antibiotic resistance.

Professor of infectious diseases Martin Llewelyn and colleagues at Brighton and Sussex Medical School say its time for policy makers and doctors to drop this message.

"The 'complete the course' message has persisted despite not being supported by evidence and previous arguments that it should be replaced," they wrote in a paper published in journal BMJ.

"There is evidence that, in many situations, stopping antibiotics sooner is a safe and effective way to reduce antibiotic overuse," they wrote.

Completing the course, they say, also goes against one of the "most fundamental and widespread" beliefs about medication; to take as little as necessary.

With the majority of antibiotic prescriptions written by the local GP, Professor Llwelyn and colleagues say greater assessment on their part is required.