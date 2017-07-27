The NSW government will abandon its controversial council amalgamation plan for 14 Sydney councils.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday announced the government will not proceed with the amalgamations of 14 councils currently fighting the forced mergers in court.

The controversial policy was dealt a blow earlier this year after the NSW Court of Appeal blocked a forced merger between Ku-ring-gai and Hornsby councils due to a lack of "procedural fairness" in the government's amalgamation process.

Ms Berejiklian in January decided to walk away from planned amalgamations in the bush but forge ahead with those in the city when she replaced Mike Baird.

There are 20 already-amalgamated councils across NSW.