The Northern Territory's crocodile industry has been valued at more than $100 million, more than four times previously estimated.

The Northern Territory's crocodile farming industry brings more than $100 million to the Top End's economy, an independent report shows.

The overall value of the industry in 2014/15 to the tourism, farming and veterinary sectors was $107 million, generating 264 full-time jobs, an Ernst and Young report found.

"We know that our beloved crocodiles are a massive tourism magnet to the territory, but now we also know just how much the farming industry plays in terms of their economic impact and potential," NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Thursday.