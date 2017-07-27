Warriors boss Stephen Kearney has blocked Stacey Jones taking up a role as New Zealand rugby league assistant coach, according to Kiwis mentor David Kidwell.

Kidwell told reporters on Thursday he had approached Jones, a 46-Test Kiwi legend, to become one of his two assistants for the tournament.

But Kearney blocked the move, telling Kidwell that Jones - his attack coach for the Warriors - was needed for the NRL club's pre-season work.

"Unfortunately, due to his Warriors commitments, he was unavailable," Kidwell said.

"I reached out to Stephen first, (because) he has to do what's best for the Warriors and the club and himself, and I understood that.

"He came to the conclusion that he needs Stacey for their pre-season, so I've moved on."

The move, as well as Steve McNamara's recent departure for the Catalans Dragons' top job in Super League, leaves Kidwell without an assistant just three months out from the side's first World Cup match on October 28 against Samoa.

He is expected to name two new assistants in coming weeks, with former Parramatta coach Brian Smith reportedly in the frame, as well as an additional selector to work alongside himself, Tony Iro and Tawera Nikau.

Elsewhere, Kidwell said a "Kiwis code of conduct" was almost complete after the post-Anzac Test debacle involving Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

The pair, both senior members of the NZ squad, were seen snorting a substance thought to be cocaine after the 30-12 loss to the Kangaroos in Canberra.

They were subsequently barred from World Cup selection.

Kidwell would not disclose the code's contents, but said each player would be required to sign off on it before joining the Kiwis' World Cup squad.