Peanuts were the most common food trigger discovered in the study. (AAP)

Research confirms one in 20 Australian adolescents have a food allergy, prompting experts to warn against complacency among this age group who are at greatest risk of potentially deadly anaphylaxis.

For the first time researchers at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute reported the prevalence of food allergy among children aged 10 to 14 using the gold standard oral food challenge.

10,000 kids took part in the study that tested more than a dozen food allergens, including eggwhite, cow's milk, soy, shellfish and various nuts.

The results found the prevalence of food allergy is around five per cent in early adolescence.

Peanut was the most common food trigger at 2.7 per cent, followed closely by tree nuts at 2.3 per cent.

Egg had the highest reaction among the other non-nut foods.

The results suggest that the previously reported rise in food-induced anaphylaxis in adolescence may actually reflect an increasing commonness of food allergy, rather than a growth in the reporting of anaphylaxis.

Senior author Professor Katie Allen says the findings are concerning.

"It's this age group at the highest risk of death from anaphylaxis, we don't know why that is but that's why we did the study," senior author Professor Katie Allen said.

She warns a rise in anaphylaxis-related deaths among this age group is expected, and says parents need to remain vigilant for the signs that their child may have a food allergy.

"We can't afford to be complacent about this," Prof Allen said.

"We are concerned that if people don't pay attention and are cavalier the rising rates of anaphylaxis that are going to occur are going to embody more adverse events that could put children's lives at risk."

"In general the community is very sensible, we don't want to be alarmist about it but it just means the things we've put in place are the things we need to continue to support," Prof Allen said.

The good news, she says, is that much research is underway to find the causes of the food allergy epidemic in Australia and expect to be able to eradicate this public health threat within the next 20 years.

"We have a problem, it's coming through to the older age groups, we think we have got a solution but in the meantime we need to stay calm but alert," she said.

The research paper is published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.