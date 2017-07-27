Eagles coach Adam Simpson says his team aren't fit or fast enough but he can't fix it this season. (AAP)

West Coast coach Adam Simpson admits his team aren't fit or fast enough and those are problems he won't be able to fix this AFL season.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says it would be unfair to label Luke Partington as the club's saviour, claiming the 20-year-old won't be able to fix all of the team's problems.

The Eagles' finals hopes hang in the balance after last week's loss to Collingwood saw them drop to ninth on the AFL table with a 9-8 record.

West Coast entered the season with the oldest list in the competition, and fans have been desperate to see more of the club's youth.

Tom Cole, Liam Duggan, Malcolm Karpany, and Kurt Mutimer have been given more opportunities as the season has wore on, but injuries have prevented goalsneak Willie Rioli (hamstring) and No.13 draft pick Daniel Venables (foot) from making their AFL debuts.

With West Coast now casting more of an eye towards the future, calls are growing for Partington to be given a chance.

Partington has averaged 27.4 disposals per game this season for East Perth, as well as booting 14 goals.

The 181cm midfielder is a chance to earn his AFL debut in Sunday's clash with Brisbane at Domain Stadium.

But even if he does get a go this week, Simpson warned the football public not to expect miracles.

"He's in his second year. I just hope you're not building him up to fail," Simpson said.

"He's getting some good numbers. But there's more to footy than just getting the ball.

"He's playing well. But to suggest he's going to come in and dominate the competition - I think we've just got to take a deep breath."

Final-quarter fade-outs have been a big problem for West Coast this year.

In Sunday's loss to Collingwood - when the Magpies booted the last five goals of the match - 13 Eagles players didn't record a contested possession in the final term.

Simpson concedes his team are not fit or fast enough - areas he won't be able to fix this year.

But Simpson said players still have the scope to improve their effort, and the fourth-year coach is determined to lift the group into a finals berth.

Veteran Sam Mitchell, who was rested against the Magpies, will return this week.

Brisbane will be without suspended midfielder Dayne Zorko.