A plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement has been voted down in the United States Senate.

A plan to repeal large portions of Obamacare failed to pass the US Senate as several Republicans joined Democrats in refusing to vote for repealing the law without a replacement ready.

The vote was 45-55, with seven Republicans voting no on Wednesday.

The rejected proposal was essentially the same bill Congress passed two years ago but was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.

Wednesday's Senate action was among many votes this week on repealing or replacing elements of Obama's signature healthcare law.