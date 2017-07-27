Arina Rodionova's run at the Jiangxi Open in China has continued with the Australian making the last 16 of a WTA tournament for the first time.

The 27-year-old beat hometown hope Liu Fangzhou 6-4 6-2 to advance to her first WTA quarter-final where she will face Han Xinyun.

Third seed Kristyna Pliskova overcame Su Jeong Jang 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to reach the last 16.

Pliskova, twin sister of world No.1 Karolina, clinched victory on a second set tie-break after Jang had saved three match points.

Both Pliskova and rising Taiwanese star Hsieh Su-wei are on the opposite side of the draw to Rodionova, meaning she would not meet either of them until the final.

Tereza Martincova, of the Czech Republic, beat Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva 7-5 2-6 6-4.