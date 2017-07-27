Michael Vaughan was savage in his criticism of the England team after their loss to South Africa. (AAP)

Joe Root has patched up his differences with Michael Vaughan ahead of England's third cricket Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Root was taken aback initially last week when Vaughan accused his England team of failing to "respect" Test cricket en route to a 340-run trouncing which levelled the series against South Africa at 1-1 with two to play.

As Root prepared for the third match of four, and The Oval's 100th Test, he spoke in conciliatory tones about his fellow Sheffield Collegiate graduate - and former England captain - needing to do his job as a pundit these days.

Root admits he did take the criticism from his friend personally at the time. But as he seeks to put things right on the pitch, still in just his third Test as captain and with up to three debutants in tow, he has come to understand Vaughan's broadcast musings.

"I did speak to Michael," he said.

"It's his job, isn't it, to be opinionated and say what he thinks."

Root appeared aghast when Vaughan's remark was put to him at his post-match press conference in Nottingham.

"At the time I was very disappointed with the way we played and caught a little bit off guard with the question.

"I think as a player you can understand you are going to make mistakes and you're not always going to get it right.

"But it can be quite difficult to take something when it's regarding respecting Test cricket.

"It felt a bit personal at the time, but on reflection you have to understand people have an obligation to do their job and say how they feel they see it."

Root concedes some of the critique was constructive, after England had been bowled out twice in under 100 overs, but insists the answers must come from within - not via expert observers.

"(It was) a little bit (constructive) maybe, but it does have to come from within," he added.

"We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to help each other - not that we haven't been, but when it is tough we really need to get tight.

"That is something we really need to pride ourselves on further down the line."

He will not be afraid to add Dawid Malan as England's third debutant with confirmation Toby Roland-Jones and Tom Westley will play as respective injury replacements for Mark Wood and Gary Ballance.