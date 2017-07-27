St Kilda veteran Leigh Montagna doesn't expect to return from a hamstring injury by the end of the home-and-away season.

St Kilda veteran Leigh Montagna concedes he may have played his last AFL game.

The 33-year-old's career is in the balance after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week's loss to Sydney.

Given he doesn't expect to regain fitness by the end of the regular season, Montagna's hopes rest on the 11th-placed Saints reaching the finals.

He didn't rule out playing a 17th season next year, but it was unlikely as he prepares to discuss his future with the club over the next two weeks.

"That's (next year) now up in the air obviously, so I possibly could have played my last game," Montagna said on Triple M on Thursday.

Montagna limped off SCG in the third quarter against the Swans on Saturday, admitting to thinking at the time it could be his last game.

The club has not put a timeframe on his return, but the midfielder said the injury was serious.

"It's unlikely I'll play again in definitely the home-and-away season," he said.

"It's more serious than your normal hamstring as most people could see when I went down during the game.

"There is still a chance that I could play finals. That's seven weeks away because of the bye.

"So if we make it, I can start to push for finals."

An All-Australian in 2009 and 2010, Montagna has shown glimpses of his best but struggled for consistency this season.

He has played 287 games since beginning his career with St Kilda in 2002.