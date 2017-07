North Melbourne coach Brad Scott says his team will be doing all they can to win every remaining game this season and talk of tanking is untrue.

An understrength Kangaroos outfit fell to Essendon last round to languish at 17th on the competition ladder.

Scott said his team intends to do everything they can to win the next five games and believes a winning culture is more important than the top draft pick.