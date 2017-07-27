Inaugural Giants coach Kevin Sheedy has joined in the cross-town Sydney rivalry, saying Paul Roos' criticism should rile the one-time premiership fancies GWS.

Kevin Sheedy wants Paul Roos' criticism of GWS plastered throughout their changerooms, saying it should act as a soldering iron to their backsides.

GWS are in a slump and Roos, the 2005 Sydney premiership coach, criticised the Giants after their round-17 loss to the Swans.

That prompted an angry reaction from Giants chief executive David Matthews.

Roos fired back at Matthews over the weekend and now Sheedy has joined in the harbour city rivalry.

Sheedy called Roos a serious antagonist of the Giants, not for the first time saying the former Swans coach had never wanted the expansion team.

As always, Sheedy also mixed his cheek with his ruthless streak - he also took aim at Roos' AFL record as a player and coach, topped by the 2005 flag.

"Paul Roos is the person who won one premiership by a kick in his whole career," Sheedy told AAP.

"He must have a lot of knowledge ... put that in your story."

A seven-time All-Australian, Roos played more than 350 games for Fitzroy and Sydney before helping to foster the famed Bloods culture in his time as Swans coach.

Sheedy said Roos' criticism of the Giants should rile them.

"In the end, it's probably good he comes out and smashes the Giants, because it should be a nice little soldering iron on the backsides of the players," he said.

"I would have that plastered all over the GWS rooms.

"So Roosy, I know you're not a bad-looking colt, I call you Sundance, but you only had two hours of happiness (the 2005 flag) in your whole football career."

The Giants have won only one of their past six matches but Sheedy remains confident about their prospects.

"They will probably be sitting there, wondering themselves right now," he said.

"You always get disappointed when you're sitting up there one, two on the ladder and all of a sudden you've dropping to third.

"That won't hurt them."

Asked what GWS could still achieve this year, Sheedy noted the pre-finals bye changes everything.

Last year was the first season with the week off and the Western Bulldogs came from seventh to win the flag.

"No one knows the history of the AFL from now on because we've only had one year with the week off first (before) the finals," he said.

"No one could say who's going to win it this year, because anything could happen when everybody goes on holiday for a week.

"What a wonderful life they have in footy these days."