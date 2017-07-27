A strong cold front bringing gusts of up to 125km/h overnight will affect people in WA's South West.

People in Western Australia's south west have been warned to brace themselves for severe storms overnight bringing winds of up to 125km/h.

A severe weather warning has been issued for towns including Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Katanning, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker and surrounding areas.

The weather is likely to cause damage to homes and make travel and surf conditions dangerous, a Department of Fire and Emergency Services statement said.

The strong cold front was likely to cross the coast and reach WA's southwest during the remainder of Thursday and Friday morning.