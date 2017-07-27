Sri Lanka lose Karunaratne after India amass 600

GALLE, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - India amassed 600 in their first innings despite Nuwan Pradeep's lion-hearted bowling to put themselves in a commanding position on day two of the opening test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The tourists lost four wickets in the morning session but their tail wagged as they added 201 runs to their overnight score of 399-3 before being all out less than an hour before the tea break.

They returned to reduce Sri Lanka to 38 for one with Umesh Yadav trapping Dimuth Karunaratne leg before for two in the second over of the innings.

Upul Tharanga was batting on 24 at the break with Danushka Gunathilaka on 12 at the other end at the Galle International Stadium.

The hosts, still trailing by 562 runs, face the unenviable task of saving the match with 10 batsmen following Asela Gunaratne's series-ending thumb injury on Wednesday.

After bleeding 399 runs on a punishing opening day, Sri Lanka put up an improved bowling performance with pace duo Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara bending their back.

Resuming on his personal score of 144, Cheteshwar Pujara duly brought up his sixth score of 150 or more while fellow overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane straight drove Rangana Herath to complete his fifty in the next over.

Pradeep was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers claiming all three wickets on Wednesday, and the 30-year-old dismissed Pujara with a good length ball that bounced and seamed away.

Pujara batted nearly six-and-half-hours for his 153, raising 137 runs with Rahane after featuring in a 253-run partnership with centurion Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday.

Kumara got the first of his three wickets when he got Rahane to drive away from his body to be caught at slip for 57.

The Indian lower order then decided to counter attack.

Ravichandran Ashwin smashed seven boundaries in his brisk 47, Mohammed Shami clobbered three sixes in his run-a-ball 30 and all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 50 off 49 balls on his test debut to help India reach the 600-mark.

Pradeep returned a career-best 6-132, while Kumara claimed 3-131.

