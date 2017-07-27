Melbourne are giving injured captain Cameron Smith every chance to play his 350th NRL match. (AAP)

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith won't test his pectoral injury until match-eve, giving him every chance to play his 350th NRL game.

Smith had been rated almost no chance early on after suffering the injury against Canberra, but his remarkable healing powers have the Test and Queensland skipper primed for the milestone game.

"As only Cameron Smith can do, he's recovered and he trained well with the team, although he hasn't done any contact work," Storm football director Frank Ponissi told SEN radio.

"On Saturday, he will do a little bit of contact work and, if he gets through that, he will play his 350th."

Ponissi said the club had been reassured by medical advice that Smith couldn't make the small tear in his muscle worse by playing.

"If he can put up with the inconvenience and the pain, he can play."

Smith will go level with Canterbury great Terry Lamb on the 350 mark, with only Brisbane legend Darren Lockyer in front with 355 games.

Level with Sea Eagles back-rower Steve Menzies, Sunday's game would elevate Smith to rugby league's most-capped forward.

The milestone is set to be celebrated by some of the Storm's former champions, with the 2007 team to reunite this weekend in Melbourne to celebrate 10 years since their grand-final win over Manly.

Lock Dale Finucane said the current crop wanted to do the old boys proud.

"They've played in the jersey before you and you don't want to let those guys down," Finucane said.

He said Manly, sitting sixth after a heavy loss last round to St George Illawarra, would mount a strong challenge.

"They're good across the park - they have some big guys who give good go-forward. Guys like Marty Taupau and Jake Trbojevic are really good playing with the ball and offering the forwards a few options.

"And they've got strike across the park."