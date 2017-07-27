Swans star Josh Kennedy poses ahead of his 200th AFL game, which comes against former club Hawthorn. (AAP)

Sydney AFL captain Josh Kennedy is looking forward to the next chapter of his club's rivalry with his former side Hawthorn in his 200th game on Friday.

Sydney captain Josh Kennedy is renowned for giving 100 per cent but he is proud to be among the two per cent in one of the AFL's more select groups.

The Swans' midfield champion chalks up his 200th AFL appearance on Friday when he faces his former club Hawthorn at the MCG.

"I remember at the induction being a new draftee and the guys there saying 'maybe there's five, maybe two per cent of you might play 200 games','' Kennedy recalled.

"To be part of that group is something I'm proud of.'

Friday's game pits the old bull Kennedy against the young bull in his former Swans teammate Tom Mitchell, who has starred for the Hawks in his first season after being traded by Sydney.

Mitchell is the runaway competition leader in possessions this season, tallying over 70 more than the next player, Adelaide's Matt Crouch.

In contested possessions Mitchell is third on the list and Kennedy fourth, though the Swan has a marginally higher average having played one less match.

Kennedy described Mitchell's form as incredible.

"But I think if you would have asked anyone at the Swans it's not a surprise,' he said.

"He's always been able to find a footy and he's a tremendous player, so he's going to be one we have to keep our eye on and try and nullify his influence."

Hawthorn have shaded Sydney by single-digit margins in their last two contests.

"It's been a pretty good rivalry over the years, they've been a really successful team and we've been up there, as well having won a premiership and lost one to therm in 2014," Kennedy said.

"So there's always plenty of passion and spirit within the games we play and I'm sure Friday night will be no different.

Kennedy played 13 of his 199 games at Hawthorn, the club both his grandfather John Sr and father John Jr represented.

"I think they certainly want me to do really well and play my best (when we play Hawthorn)," Kennedy said.

"John Sr has always been a passionate Hawthorn man and he always wants to see them win, so I'm not sure where his loyalties lie in terms of the win-loss."