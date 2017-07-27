The jobs of Sweden's defence and interior ministers are on the line over a huge leak of sensitive data that has rocked the fragile centre-left government.

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist and Interior Minister Anders Ygeman face claims that they knew the leak from the national transport agency had made the private data of millions of citizens accessible abroad but had failed to inform Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Ahead of a press conference by Lofven at 0830 GMT, Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson was also coming under pressure in the media for her role in the scandal, though she has insisted she found out about the leak only later.

The scandal has blown up in recent weeks after it emerged that an entire database on Swedish drivers' licences was made available to technicians in the Czech Republic and Romania, with media reporting that the identities of intelligence agents may have been jeopardised.

The Swedish military also said information on its personnel, vehicles and defence and contingency planning could have been included in the leak, although the transport agency denied having a register on military vehicles and said there was no indication the data had been "spread in an improper way".

The leak stems from the transport agency's hiring of IBM in 2015 to take over its IT operations.

IBM in turn used subcontractors in the Czech Republic and Romania - making the sensitive information accessible by foreign technicians who did not have security clearance.

Opposition parties on Wednesday signalled they were planning a censure motion to force the ministers out, and they together hold enough votes to do so.

They are not seeking the resignation of Lofven, who has headed a fragile Social Democrat-led coalition since 2014, but political pundits have not ruled out his departure over one of the largest breaches of government information in Sweden in decades.

Sweden's Interior Minister Anders Ygeman in Stockholm in 2015. (Getty)

The transport agency's director general Maria Agren resigned in January for undisclosed reasons, but she has since confessed to violating data handling and accepted a fine of 70,000 Swedish kronor (around 7,000 euros, $8,000).

Hultqvist and Ygeman reportedly found out about the leak last year, but the prime minister was only informed in January.

Johansson, who oversees the transport agency, said her former state secretary had known about the leak but kept the information hidden from her -- triggering heavy criticism among opposition parties who said she should have known what was happening.