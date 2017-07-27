A look at the background of the 1997 Thredbo landslide disaster. (AAP)

As Thredbo prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the deadly landslide that claimed 18 lives, those there on the night remember the rescue effort.

It began with a terrifying roar.

A late-night landslide on a hillside in the popular NSW ski resort of Thredbo pushed the Carinya Ski Club down onto the Bimbadeen staff lodge that stood in front of it, trapping and killing 18 people.

It was all over within seconds, horrified onlookers said.

"I came to the conclusion very early that there wasn't going to be anybody alive in that lot," Bill Stanley, a Sydneysider staying in an adjoining lodge, said in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy shortly before midnight on July 30, 1997.

Just one person, ski instructor Stuart Diver, miraculously survived the disaster, which happened 20 years ago this Sunday and remains one of Australia's worst tragedies.

A coroner ultimately found the landslide was caused by a leaking water main that saturated a section of fill embankment on the Alpine Way road above the Thredbo resort.

But on that cold winter's night, exactly what caused the landslide was a mystery as scores of rescuers tried to work out how they would search for survivors entombed amid the bricks, corrugated iron, trees, cars and tonnes of earth covering the pair of collapsed buildings.

Local MP Peter Cochran recalls immediately jumping in his car and racing to Thredbo moments after hearing about the disaster.

"There was a deafening silence in the hills, apart from the cars' alarms and people calling out names and to each other. It was bitterly cold," he told AAP on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.

Rescue workers were forced to wait 10 hours before they began gingerly sifting through the rubble in sub-zero temperatures because of fears of further slips and a gas leak.

Former NSW police commissioner Ken Moroney, who was awarded the Australian Police Medal and commended for his role co-ordinating the rescue effort, struggled to work out where to start.

A Salvation Army worker told him to just "begin by picking up the first rock".

"'He stooped down and picked up a rock and the message was clear, make a start and you'll get through this," Mr Moroney recalls.

Few believed there were any survivors, after sensitive sound equipment and fibre-optic cameras failed to detect any signs of life.

At 9pm on July 31, nearly 24 hours after the landslide, rescue workers pulled the first body out of the rubble.

Rescue workers continued their painstaking search throughout the night before discovering a second body the following day, as relatives of the missing held out hope that survivors would be found.

Those hopes surged when, at 5.45am on August 2, muffled sounds came from beneath a concrete slab.

Rescue specialist Stephen Hirst called out: "This is the NSW fire brigade rescue. Can anybody hear me?"

Lying in a cavity beneath two slabs of concrete, Mr Diver replied: "I can hear you."

Ambulance officer Peter Featherstone was on hand to reassure the ski instructor they would get him out.

"All the time I was talking to Stuart I said `we'll get you out mate but it's not going to be in the next five minutes,'" Mr Featherstone told AAP.

Workers tunnelled for hours through metres of rock and concrete before freeing Mr Diver at 5.15pm - almost 64 hours after the landslide.

He had been in bed with his wife Sally when the landslide struck but was unable to save her.

"When the water came down she started screaming and I tried to stop the water going into her mouth. And I couldn't do it," Mr Diver said during an interview with 60 Minutes to mark the disaster's 20th anniversary.

When he finally emerged from the rubble, he was greeted by cheers and applause as emergency workers transferred him to a waiting helicopter to take him to Canberra Hospital so he could be treated for frostbite, cuts and dehydration.

"That's stayed with me forever," Mr Diver recalled.

While workers were elated at Mr Diver's rescue, they failed to find any other survivors and on August 7, pulled the 18th and final body from the site.

Locals say the disaster helped strengthen bonds in Thredbo's tight-knit community but it is never far from their minds.

"Twenty years is a long time, it's still in our hearts and it brings back the memories of that bad evening," says NSW Thredbo fire and rescue captain David Milliken, who was one of the first at the site.