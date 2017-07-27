Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has hit back at outgoing Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs, labelling her criticism of the government "misguided".

On her last day in the role on Wednesday, Gillian Triggs accused the coalition of being "ideologically opposed to human rights", arguing they have regressed under her five year term.

"It's a totally misguided statement," Ms Bishop told ABC radio on Thursday.

Ms Triggs said on Wednesday she was disappointed to admit Australia is regressing on almost every human rights front - women, indigenous, homelessness and asylum seekers.

Her criticism comes as Australia is a shoe-in to win a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Ms Bishop said she has been telling leaders around the world about the country's credentials for the position and has received more than 140 written pledges.

That's more than Australia received when the Labor government won the campaign for a spot on the UN Security Council.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support," she said.