British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he supports the proposed free trade agreement with Australia including an "open and generous" visa regime.

Mr Johnson told reporters in Sydney that many people had raised the issue of visas with him.

"I certainly support an open and generous regime in favour of our Australian friends being able to come," he said after the annual AUKMIN talks.

"What we will be able to do, once we take back control of our immigration arrangements, is to have a system that is fair ... and we want to welcome talented Australians."

He said the UK already welcomed about one million Australians each year travelling visa-free.

"They more or less get kissed on both cheeks at Heathrow and welcomed into our country."