Wallabies and former Chiefs prop Toby Smith is returning across the Tasman to play for the Hurricanes in the next two Super Rugby seasons.

Wallabies prop Toby Smith is returning to New Zealand after signing with the Hurricanes for the next two Super Rugby seasons.

The 28-year-old loosehead won two titles during four years with the Chiefs, before moving to the Melbourne at the start of the 2014 campaign to play for the Rebels.

He went on to make 50 appearances for the Rebels and play six Tests for Australia - his country of birth.

He said he was grateful for his time in Australia but the opportunity to join the Hurricanes was an appealing one and there was also a family element in his decision.

"To play for a team with such a proud history and, from everything, I've heard a great culture, while also being closer to my young son, is something I'm very excited about," he said.

"I'm looking forward to moving to Wellington later in the year, meeting everyone, and getting stuck into pre-season training."

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd, in South Africa for his side's semi-final this weekend against the Lions, said Smith would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience.

He noted Smith had almost 100 Super Rugby appearances, 50 matches for the Chiefs and a World Cup tournament to his name.

"That sort of experience is a valuable asset for any team and we're looking forward to his input from next season," Boyd said.

Queensland-born, Smith was raised by New Zealand parents in Hamilton where he attended high school.

He was a member of the Junior World Championship-winning New Zealand Under-20s squad in 2008.

He was picked for the Wallabies' 2015 World Cup squad and made his Test debut off the bench against the United States in Chicago before the tournament.

He will be ineligible for the Wallabies after he moves back to New Zealand.