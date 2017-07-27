WORLD SWIMMING TITLES HIGHS AND LOWS FROM DAY FOUR:

* SWIM OF THE DAY - Emma McKeon blows past Olympic champion Katie Ledecky and world record holder Federica Pellegrini to lead the 200m freestyle final for the first 150m, only to fall desperately short of cracking Australia's first gold at the eight-day meet. McKeon tied for second with Ledecky behind a fast-finishing Pellegrini, taking her personal tally to four silver medals after as many days

* STAT OF THE DAY - Australia's 4x100m mixed medley relay team of Mitch Larkin, Daniel Cave, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell clock a new national record (three minutes, 41.21 seconds) to claim silver behind the world record-breaking United States

* UPSET OF THE DAY - Technically not an upset but still a surprise when all-conquering Briton Adam Peaty failed to break his own 50m breaststroke world record when claiming gold. The 22-year-old set new marks twice in a day to qualify for the final, clocking 25.95 to become the first person to break 26 seconds. Peaty defended his world 50m title in 25.99 - just 0.04 short of his own mark

* TALKING POINT - Australian rookie Jack Cartwright put the world on notice by being one of five swimmers to crack 48 seconds to qualify for the 100m freestyle final. He is the fifth-fastest qualifier, tempting many to tip him to shock in the medal race like another 18-year old did at Rio - Kyle Chalmers

* QUOTE OF THE DAY - "I have got the first 150m worked out. I just have to get that last 25m sorted." - EMMA McKEON can at least see the lighter side of going agonisingly close to claiming 200m freestyle gold

* WHAT TO WATCH ON DAY FIVE:

Heats:

- Women's 100m freestyle (Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon)

- Men's 200m backstroke (Mitch Larkin)

- Women's 200m breaststroke (Taylor McKeown)

- Men's 200m breaststroke (Matthew Wilson)

- Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (Madi Wilson, Kotuku Ngawati, Shayna Jack)

Finals:

- Men's 100m freestyle (Cameron McEvoy, Jack Cartwright)

- Women's 50m backstroke (Emily Seebohm, Holly Barratt)

- Women's 4x200m freestyle relay