A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after a car smashed into a pram being pushed by his horrified grandmother in Sydney's south.

Emergency services were called to an intersection in Narwee at 4.20pm on Friday following reports of a crash.

A 18-year-old local man, driving a metallic blue Nissan Pulsar, struck the child's pram on Hannans Road.

The unconscious toddler was treated by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Randwick Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The child's grandmother was not injured, however she has been treated for shock.

The car driver was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine samples.

Police have urged anyone who might have witnessed the crash to come forward.