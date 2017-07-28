Hopes are high for Carlton draftee Harry McKay ahead of his first AFL game in front of home fans - the Blues' clash with Geelong.

Carlton coach Brendon Bolton is urging patience from fans with teenage forward hope Harry McKay ahead of his home AFL debut.

After delaying his introduction to senior football for almost two years since his drafting, the Blues will field the 19-year-old key forward on Saturday night against Geelong.

McKay - drafted with pick No.10 in 2015 - debuted last week at the Gabba and impressed with limited opportunities in the 30-point loss.

In a season of diminishing returns, Carlton fans have been eager to get a look at the club's young talent - with McKay top of the list.

Given the side's lack of spearheads, you can understand why.

Not since Brendon Fevola's 86 goals in 2009 has a Blues forward kicked more than 50 in a season.

Bolton said he was pleased with McKay's debut.

"He got some really good looks at goal. I think he kicked 1.2, (missing) a couple of set shots that were very gettable," he said on Friday.

"He was in some aerial contests close to goal where, in time, when he learns the craft, he'll mark those.

"He can see there was goal-scoring opportunities for him but he's still learning the fundamentals.

"We've got to be patient, because he's only in his second game."

Bolton stopped short of saying McKay would play out the season, saying form and the side's balance would dictate that but there were "really positive early signs".

The Blues have made two changes to their side for the Etihad Stadium clash.

Out-of-contract Nick Graham has been ominously dropped, with youngster Harrison Macreadie managed out of the side for Caleb Marchbank and Simon White.

Geelong coach Chris Scott has flipped five, with Daniel Menzel and Mark Blicavs out with injuries, Steven Motlop managed and Zach Guthrie and Rhys Stanley axed.

Andrew Mackie, Wylie Buzza, Nakia Cockatoo, Brandan Parfitt and Jackson Thurlow come in.

On Saturday night, Carlton will battle a top-four side and their own woeful late-season record.

In 2016, Bolton's Blues managed just one win after round 11 - a record they're on track to replicate in 2017 after five-straight losses.

Bolton said the review of last week's loss to bottom side Brisbane was "rigorous".

"There were not the results in the back half of last year or this year but we've been in games up to our teeth," he said.

"We'd like to win more games but we don't think we've fallen away ridiculously."