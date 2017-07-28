National real-time monitoring of some prescription pain medicines will help crack down on addicts. (AAP)

The federal government will roll out real-time monitoring for doctors and pharmacies to identify those who shop around for strong pain medicines.

New national real-time monitoring of some prescription pain medicines will help crack down on addicts who doctor shop.

The new software will alert doctors and pharmacies to unreasonably frequent requests for strong medicines such as morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.

"With 600 deaths a year it's time to take a real stand," he told ABC radio.

At present there is no means of seeing whether people are prescription shopping, Mr Hunt said.

The government is spending an initial $16 million to roll out the new program over the next 18 months.