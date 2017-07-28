In 2013, Trent Robinson became just the sixth rookie coach to win the NRL premiership. (AAP)

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson's winning rate after the State of Origin period is the best of any coach over the past five years.

No one knows post-State of Origin better than Trent Robinson.

Since being appointed by Sydney Roosters in 2013, Robinson's sides have won almost 80 per cent of matches between rounds 21-26 -- more than any other team in the past four years.

Ahead of Saturday's NRL match against North Queensland, Robinson credits his success to post-Origin clarity and good health.

"Making sure you understand what you want post Origin. Usually the competition starts to work itself out, so making sure the team understands it and you're clear," Robinson said on Friday.

"And health of players is pretty important at this time of year.

"Making sure the players that have either played or have bore the brunt of the Origin players not being there have enough rest, that they've got enough fitness to carry on in the back end."

To that end Robinson faces the challenge of taking on an in-form Cowboys outfit without key men Boyd Cordner (calf), Jake Friend (hand) and Michael Gordon (pec).

However, he was delighted with the return of the rest of his Origin troupe in Mitchell Pearce, Dylan Napa and Blake Ferguson, all of whom were key in last week's win over Newcastle.

"They were still a bit flat coming back in, each year it's more of a toll than the year before, physically and emotionally, the Origin period," Robinson said.

"But I thought they came back fairly well last week and we've seen a jump again this week."

The trio will again need to show their representative mettle against a Cowboys side that have won four in a row without Johnathan Thurston for the first time in their history.

Sitting two points behind the second-placed Roosters in fifth spot, the Cowboys could leapfrog the home side into the top four with a win at Allianz Stadium.

Robinson hailed the Cowboys' effort in re-inventing themselves without their star halfback.

"They've changed some things to adapt to not having JT, and the players that are in there and they've done that really well," Robinson said.

"I think they can be really proud of the way they've adapted their style to the players they're going to have for the rest of the year."

Roosters centre Joseph Manu returns after missing last week due to illness, with Mitchell Aubusson moving back to the centres and Aidan Guerra benched.

For the Cowboys, Antonio Winterstein comes back from a calf strain in place of Javid Bowen, while John Asiata starts ahead of Shaun Fensom.

STATS THAT MATTER

* North Queensland have won six of nine matches away from home this year, with three losses all by six points or less.

* North Queensland are the only team to complete 80 per cent of their sets, and receive the most penalties with 7.8 per game.

* The Roosters have the second-best left-side attack in the NRL with 31 tries, second only to St George Illawarra's 36.