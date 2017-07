Injured Gold Coast co-captain Steven May has withdrawn from Saturday night's AFL match against Richmond.

An ongoing hamstring complaint has forced Gold Coast co-captain Steven May out of Saturday night's AFL match against Richmond at Metricon Stadium.

May was a surprise inclusion in the Suns' team on Thursday night, less than two weeks after suffering the injury in the round-17 loss to Collingwood.

But he was withdrawn on Friday morning and replaced in the Gold Coast lineup by Max Spencer.