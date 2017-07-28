Brett Deledio is a chance of making his AFL debut for Greater Western Sydney next week. (AAP)

Former Richmond star Brett Deledio could play his first AFL game for Greater Western Sydney next week, if he comes through a NEAFL match on Saturday.

Recurring calf issues prevented Deledio from playing a game this season until last week when he tallied 17 touches in a half, prompting coach Leon Cameron to give him around 75 per cent of game time against Gold Coast on Saturday.

"If he gets through those four quarters tomorrow up at the Gold Coast, then there's every chance we'll heavily consider him the week after against Melbourne," Cameron said on Friday.