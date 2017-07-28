Farmers are pleased to hear they could be exempt from any changes to family trusts to be outline by Bill Shorten this weekend.

Farmers are hopeful they will be exempt from expected Labor changes to tax arrangements around trusts.

Bill Shorten is due to outline a new policy when he addresses the NSW Labor conference in Sydney on Sunday.

The National Farmers' Federation has warned the opposition against tinkering with family farm trusts.

"Now if it looks like farmers are going to be exempt from the review of trusts then we'll all walk happily on," NFF CEO Tony Mahar told Sky News on Friday.

Mr Mahar says trusts helps farmers deal with times of volatility and help family members contribute to the business without being involved day-to-day.

"The other big thing that it does is allow farm succession planning," he said.

Treasurer Scott Morrison insists there is already a task force within the tax office looking into the use of trusts.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen has said those using trusts at the moment are complying with the law.

But he has cited the view of commentators who say with changes to superannuation, trusts become an even more attractive element of the tax system.