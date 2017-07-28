West Coast veteran Sam Mitchell is poised to transition from player to coach. (AAP)

West Coast veteran Sam Mitchell will retire at season's end, with the former Hawk set to take up a coaching role at the Eagles.

West Coast veteran Sam Mitchell is set to retire at the end of the AFL season.

Mitchell, who crossed from Hawthorn to the Eagles at the end of last year, will reportedly hang up his boots in order to take up a full-time coaching role at West Coast.

But the future of fellow Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis remains unclear, despite the 32-year-old having a contract for next season.

Mitchell will go down as one of the game's all-time greats.

The 34-year-old has played 322 games, won four premierships, been named an All-Australian on three occasions, and was awarded the 2012 Brownlow medal after Jobe Watson was stripped of the honour.

Mitchell has been one of West Coast's best players this season, averaging 27 disposals per game.

When he first arrived at the Eagles he left the door wide open to play on in 2018.

But with the Eagles now turning their attention towards youth, Mitchell will instead join the team's coaching staff.

Mitchell was rested from last week's shock loss to Collingwood but will return in Sunday's must-win game against Brisbane at Domain Stadium.

Priddis will miss the match with a quad injury and the 32-year-old's future remains unclear.

The 2014 Brownlow medallist has struggled for form in recent months.

Priddis tallied just 16 disposals against Collingwood and has cracked the 20-possession mark just once in his past four games.

Although Priddis recently signed a one-year contract extension, coach Adam Simpson has refrained from making a guarantee the midfielder will see out that deal.