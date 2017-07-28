Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has finished on the podium at the last three Hungarian Grand Prix races.

Daniel Ricciardo displayed at Silverstone his overtaking abilities and is licking his lips at more opportunities at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Australian will battle for a fourth-straight podium at Hungaroring on the back of a major mid-Formula One season engine upgrade.

Ricciardo heads to the scene of his second career victory ranked fourth in the championship and with strong form after 10 races this year.

He secured five-consecutive podium finishes heading into the last-start British GP before steering his Red Bull from 19th on the grid to fifth place at Silverstone.

After power-friendly tracks at Silverstone and Austria where Ricciardo placed third, Sunday's circuit is narrower and features shorter straights and more turns.

It has historically bode well for Red Bull, which lack the pace of rivals Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ricciardo's 2014 victory at Hungaroring was followed by third places over the next two years.

"I love that track and it's always been a good one for me," he said.

"I've had some great weekends there even before Formula One and 2014 was a cool victory. Of course I love winning but that was just an awesome race.

"This track means elbows out for sure as there are three key places where you can overtake.

"I've made some good moves in turn one in the past. Turn two you can go inside or outside, as both lanes work and the hairpin is fun as well."

Ricciardo sits 60 points off championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton one point behind in second.

Ricciardo said post-race at Silverstone an engine upgrade to help improve downforce levels would be significant.

His Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen believes it would help close the gap on the top drivers.

"I think that's the obvious target for us at the moment and then we will see what happens," Verstappen said.