St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor insists form will dictate who will finish the year in the No.1 jumper when Euan Aitken returns from a shoulder injury in a fortnight.

McGregor this week opted to push star Josh Dugan to the centres following Aitken's injury, keeping rookie Matt Dufty at fullback for Saturday's NRL clash against Newcastle.

Dufty turned in a debut to remember in the Dragons' 50-point effort against Manly last week, giving McGregor what could be a season-defining selection risk on Aitken's return.

McGregor dodged crowning the 21-year-old Dufty as the long-term replacement for Cronulla-bound Dugan next year, but said this week's decision to keep him at fullback was an easy one.

"It was a likely replacement for such an important player that Euan is, and such a world-class player that Josh is, and the position he holds in that arena," McGregor said on Friday.

"Duff's was a solid performance, we all agree upon that. With young Euan out, it makes it a likely replacement with Josh going there with his experience."

As for what happens when Aitken returns, it will come down to form.

"We're thinking two weeks at the moment. At the end of the year, there'll be some surgery that will be required," McGregor said.

"He's working hard with his injury. When he does get back on the field, we'll make a decision there and it'll be mainly on form then."

McGregor admitted the Dragons hold the key to this year's final make-up of the top eight, with his men needing to beat the Knights to stay two points ahead of ninth-placed Penrith.

The Panthers on Thursday joined the Dragons on 24 points after beating Canterbury, with just five weeks remaining in the regular season.

"Our for-and-against we're running fourth, but we know where we are seated in the eight. We hold the key there. No-one else, it's us," he said.

"It's about what we need to do, and if we go out there and play to our potential and get the results we know we can, everything else will look after itself."