Fremantle spearheads Cameron McCarthy and Shane Kersten are aiming to have a big impact in the Dockers' AFL clash with GWS at Spotless Stadium.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon hopes a power of work over summer will help his team's forward line get fed better next season.

Spearheads Cameron McCarthy and Shane Kersten have struggled for impact this year, despite Fremantle boasting a strong midfield.

McCarthy has booted just 19 goals from 15 AFL games, while Shane Kersten has 19 from 16 games.

Fellow tall forward Matt Taberner also struggled when he was in the side earlier this year, booting just eight goals in five games.

Fremantle's struggles are exemplified by the fact that Michael Walters leads the goalkicking race this year with 22 majors despite spending most of his time in the midfield.

Lyon concedes his team are still in desperate need of an out-and-out star power forward.

But he said a big part of the problem was also the connection between the midfielders and the forwards.

"Sometimes it's as simple as a dropped mark or two, or blazing away when you've got a free player," Lyon said.

"That connection piece is really important to keep working on.

"It doesn't happen overnight, but we're working on it at training.

"We'll do walk-throughs with it, we'll train it, and it needs a summer of work.

"Nothing fuels a midfield like some dominant forwards capitalising."

Fremantle will start as rank underdogs against premiership fancies GWS at Spotless Stadium on Saturday.

The Dockers were dealt a huge blow when Walters (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the year. Defender Lee Spurr (calf) will be grounded for at least three weeks.

Luke Ryan and Brennan Cox earned recalls after serving their club-imposed ban for breaking the team's alcohol policy, while Cameron Sutcliffe and Brady Grey also earned call-ups.

Ryan Nyhuis and Josh Deluca were dropped.

The Giants welcome back Jeremy Cameron and Stephen Coniglio from injury, while Dawson Simpson and Matt de Boer were also included.

Tendai Mzungu (omitted), Toby Greene (suspension), Steve Johnson (knee) and Shane Mumford (ankle) were the four to make way.