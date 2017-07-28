Australia's top ranked junior weightlifter Kiana Elliott is on the cusp of her first Commonwealth Games. And she has nothing but gold in mind.

In the four years 20-year-old Kiana Elliott has been weightlifting, she's already broken more records than she can remember.

In a sport where the mantra is, 'Go heavy or go home', Elliott reaches for an extra weight every time.

"You've got one big burst of energy to sort of try to find every single little bit of force you can produce out of your body in one big go," she says.

Elliott, the daughter of migrants from Hong Kong and Britain, lives in Sydney's northern suburbs.

She is a busy person, training seven to nine times a week, attending university full-time and working two days a week.

"(It's) pretty busy. I have to stay on top of things. Otherwise, I sort of feel like I'm drowning," she says.

Training sessions are split between the two main disciplines of weightlifting, the snatch and the clean-and-jerk.

Elliott explains the latter as she demonstrates: "We start the clean and jerk (with) feet underneath your hips and prepare to bring the bar up to your shoulders. Then we split the legs forward and back for the jerk."

Where the clean-and-jerk involves two clear bar movements - as explained - the snatch is a single bar lift from the ground to above the head.

Elliott performs both disciplines in competition, and her final score is a combination of both weights lifted.

"You get three snatch attempts, and the highest successful one carries forward, and then you have your clean-and-jerk attempts," she says.

"So there's a 10-minute break between snatch and clean and jerk, and then the same thing happens for the clean and jerk. You come out for your three attempts, take your highest successful weight forward, those two are added, and you get the total."

Elliott's talent most recently took her to last year's junior world championships, where she won bronze in the 63-kilogram division.

The 20-year-old narrowly missed out on making the Rio Olympics team but says she is determined to learn from that experience.

"This is something you do every four years, and it's something that doesn't come around very often, so you have to figure out how you're going to put every single thing you can into it."

Elliott's clean-and-jerk personal best is 111 kilograms. Her personal best in the snatch is 95 kilograms, a Commonwealth junior record.

Next year, she moves into the senior divisions and aims to be at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. And she has lofty goals.

"We'll probably need a 220, so a hundred snatch, 120 clean and jerk, to really give myself a solid chance."

Her coach, Martin Harlowe, echoes that thought: "I want a gold medal for Australia, and I want her to get it. And she's more than capable of getting it."