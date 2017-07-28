Special Minister of State Scott Ryan has been forced to take extended leave for health reasons.
The Victorian senator took time off earlier in July to address some "long-standing medical issues".
"In attending to these, a number of complications developed, some of which require further attention," he said in a statement on Friday.
As a result, he's asked for additional leave from his Senate and ministerial duties.
"I will return to full duties as soon as I am recovered," he said.
Mathias Cormann will act as Special Minister of State from Monday until his return.
"I ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time."