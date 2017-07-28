Scott Ryan is taking time off to deal with complications from some long-standing medical issues. (AAP)

Special Minister of State Scott Ryan has been forced to take extended leave for health reasons.

The Victorian senator took time off earlier in July to address some "long-standing medical issues".

"In attending to these, a number of complications developed, some of which require further attention," he said in a statement on Friday.

As a result, he's asked for additional leave from his Senate and ministerial duties.

"I will return to full duties as soon as I am recovered," he said.

Mathias Cormann will act as Special Minister of State from Monday until his return.

"I ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time."