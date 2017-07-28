Mack Horton is out to emulate the feats of his childhood hero Grant Hackett in the 1500m freestyle. (AAP)

Mack Horton's coach Craig Jackson has revealed the 400m Olympic champion will be out to make up for his Rio 1500m disappointment at the world swim titles.

It's hard to believe Olympic 400m freestyle champion Mack Horton walked away from Rio disappointed.

But his coach Craig Jackson has revealed Horton is still hurting from his Olympic 1500m freestyle finish and is determined to make amends at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

Horton appeared to have no complaints after upsetting arch nemesis Sun Yang of China to storm to Australia's first Olympic 400m win since Ian Thorpe in 2004.

Yet Jackson said Horton had been kicking himself over his 1500m display, finishing a distant fifth at Rio more than 15 seconds behind the winner, Italy's Greg Paltrinieri.

Considered a threat to his close friend Paltrinieri before the race, Horton's 1500m final time was 10 seconds off his personal best.

Barely a year later, Jackson said Horton was now hopeful of stepping up against the Italian master and reclaiming the premier distance event that Australia once owned when the heats start on Saturday.

"That was one of his disappointments of Rio, that he wasn't able to achieve that goal," Jackson said.

"It has given him quite a bit of motivation to step forward in the new four-year cycle (towards Tokyo 2020).

"That is probably his next target, to achieve something like that.

"In his books it would be a major achievement."

Horton showed how seriously he was taking the 1500m by ditching the 800m freestyle days into his Budapest program, though he isn't exactly ignoring the event.

Jackson said Horton would pore over the 800m freestyle final results as he prepares for his 1500m tilt against Paltrinieri.

Paltrinieri appears vulnerable before the 1500m final after he failed to defend his 800m world title in Hungary.

He finished with bronze after Italian teammate Gabriele Detti took gold and Poland's Wojciech Wojdak claimed a shock silver.

"The result of the 800m gives an indication of where everyone is at (for the 1500m)," Jackson said.

"It was interesting with the placings.

"I thought Greg would have been a little bit better in that but in his own words he is a lot more comfortable in the 1500m than the 800m.

"I don't think it was an unexpected result.

"I think that Polish guy in the middle was the surprise - he is obviously on the radar now."

Horton aims to become Australia's first world 1500m champion since his childhood idol Grant Hackett claimed his fourth and final crown back in 2005.

Overall, Australia have won six 1500m world titles since the event started in 1973 including five straight from 1994-2005.