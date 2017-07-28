Leetona Dungay has demanded a date be set for an inquest into the death of her son. (AAP)

Dry and warm conditions are likely for most parts of Australia as we head into spring, the Bureau of Meteorology says in its latest outlook.

Warmer days and nights are on their way for most of Australia this August, but the early-morning frosts are expected to hang about.

The Bureau of Meteorology rates the likelihood of above-average temperatures very high for the country's north and southeast next month, especially around Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Darwin.

It follows a notably cold and dry start to winter for many parts, except across the tropical north which has posted record warm temperatures.

Rainfall, meanwhile, is expected to be below average for the southern half of mainland Australia - particularly over southern NSW.

"But the potential for clear night skies means a greater risk of frost in many areas," senior climatologist Andrew Watkins said in the bureau's latest climate outlook.

Australia had its second driest June in 118 years of records.

July has remained drier than average over much of the south, with widespread colder-than-average nights and early-morning frosts.