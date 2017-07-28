David Warner says Australian cricket's governing body is to blame for the dispute not the players. (AAP)

Star Australian batsman David Warner says cricketers aren't to blame for the pay dispute.

David Warner has lashed Cricket Australia for the increasing financial pain felt by fellow Australian players as the pay dispute hurtles towards arbitration.

The star batsman has denied cricketers are at fault for the impasse, saying their best resolution attempts have been snubbed as they endure unemployment.

"We offered $30m of our money to grassroots as a peace plan. It was ignored," Warner posted to Instagram.

"We asked for mediation twice before and it was rejected.

"Now CA says there is a crisis. The players are unemployed and some are hurting financially but continue to train.

"Administrators all still being paid. How is it our fault no deal is done?"

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has called for an independent umpire to resolve their differences with players if an agreement can't be reached within days.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) said it had been pushing for mediation all along.

About 230 Australian cricketers have effectively been unemployed since the start of the month after the expiry of the last pay deal.

Warner, one of the richest cricketers in Australia, evoked the emotion of the Baggy Green cap to plead the players' case.

"This Baggy means the world to me. Myself and all the other cricketers female and male want to get out there and play," he said.

Administrators believe arbitration would be a logical step if the stalemate couldn't be broken by early next week.

The cricketers could be covered by short-term contracts during arbitration, said Sutherland, who said he hoped the warring factions could reach lasting peace without arbitration.

"Failing that, we're prepared to say that we put the issues to arbitration, we accept the umpire's decision and the game goes on," Sutherland said on Thursday.