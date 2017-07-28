Italy is expected to green light a mass compulsory vaccination program for children in response to an outbreak.

Italian lawmakers are expected to give their final nod to a mass compulsory vaccination program for children under the age of 17.

It's part of a government response to a measles outbreak that has claimed three lives since the start of the year.

The new law makes it compulsory to vaccinate minors against 10 diseases, including measles, rubella, whooping cough, Hib, mumps and chickenpox.

Children with special medical conditions will be exempt.

Under the legislation, parents who vaccination for their kids will not be able to enrol them in nursery school and face fines of up to 1,000 euros ($A1,455) if they defy the order once their children reach compulsory education age.

Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin championed the reform after finding that vaccination rates had fallen under the key 'herd immunity' threshold of 95 per cent, seen as the minimum level required to stop the spread of contagious diseases.

According to official health data, measles vaccination rates in Italy have dropped to around 87 per cent, and 3,672 people have caught the potentially deadly virus in the January 1-July 16 period, compared to 522 in January-July 2016.

Lorenzin's measure has been vehemently opposed by so-called anti-vax groups, who want "freedom of choice" on vaccinations on the grounds that - according to claims disputed by the scientific community - they may have severe counter-effects.

Thousands of Italian vaccine-sceptics have taken part in streets protests up and down the country, and their positions have partly been taken up by Italy's main opposition party, the populist Five Star Movement. (M5S).